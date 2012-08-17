Meet 'Hippy NASA Guy' In This Mars Team Group Shot

The group of engineers and scientists who helped put NASA’s six-wheeled rover Curiosity on Mars on Aug. 5 is answering all your questions about the mission on Reddit right now.



Here’s the list of participants (notice the nicknames):

Bobak Ferdowsi aka “Mohawk Guy” – Flight Director

Steve Collins aka “Hippy NASA Guy” – Cruise Attitude Control/System engineer

Aaron Stehura – EDL Systems Engineer

Jonny Grinblat aka “Pre-celebration Guy” – Avionics System Engineer

Brian Schratz – EDL telecommunications lead

Keri Bean – Mastcam uplink lead/environmental science theme group lead

Rob Zimmerman – Power/Pyro Systems Engineer

Steve Sell – Deputy Operations Lead for EDL

Scott McCloskey -­ Turret Rover Planner

Magdy Bareh – Fault Protection

@MarsCuriosity Twitter Team

They’ve also included a nice group shot. We assume Steve Collins aka “Hippy NASA Guy” is the dude kneeling:

Photo: @MarsCuriosity

UPDATE: Someone has pointed out that systems engineer Robert Zimmerman’s facial expression is reminiscent of U.S. gymnast Mckayla Maroney’s pissed-off face after taking silver at the Olympics. Just thought we should mention.

