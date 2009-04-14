Marriott To Cut 18 Million Newspapers

Marriott Hotels says it will stop automatically delivering newspapers to its guests’ doors beginning June 1. Instead, guests will be able to choose between the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and the local paper.



Marriott estimates it will deliver 50,000 fewer newspapers a day, or 18 million a year.

“We were seeing a lot of unused papers and thought of the waste,” a Marriott spokesperson told Reuters. “We also saw a shift in customer demand and expectations — 25 per cent of them didn’t read the hard copy any more, according to our preliminary studies.”

