RELATIONSHIPS THAT WORK: 10 Startups Cofounded By Married Couples

Caroline Hu Flexer and Michael Flexer, Duck Duck Moose

Photo: Duck Duck Moose

With the holiday season upon us, we’re pressed to socialize with our coworkers and spend time with family all at once.The folks on this list have found an easy solution to that time crunch—all year round. Their cofounders are their spouses.



It’s a daring choice to launch a company with your true love. If things go wrong, your jobs and your marriage are both at stake.

On the other hand, marrying your cofounder has advantages, too. Running a company is an all-consuming thing. Why not share that with your beloved?

While it makes sense for the couples, risk-averse investors have sometimes looked askance at these arrangements. But Silicon Valley and Silicon Alley have rich histories of married cofounders including the founders of Cisco Systems, Len Bosack and Sandy Lerner; VMware, founded by Diane Greene and Mendel Rosenblum; Bebo, founded by Michael and Xochi Birch; and Buddy media, founded by Michael and Kass Lazerow.

