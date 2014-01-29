This Married Couple Is Taking Vine By Storm With Their Amazing Song Covers

YouTube has always been filled with covers of songs. In fact, there are a few household celebrity names we know today who got their start on YouTube (like Justin Bieber).

Then there’s Vine, which only allows you to cap a measly 7 seconds of footage before it goes into a looping stream. It may not seem like the most obvious platform for budding musicians to showcase their work.

But it worked for the Alvarados, who go by UsTheDuo on Vine.

Michael and Carrisa Alvarado have amassed over 1.5 million followers on Vine, where they post 7-second clips of a cappella versions of songs we all know.

They even came out with a full album in November. You can see their site and album here and on iTunes.

Check out some of our favourite Vines from UsTheDuo:

