This couple got married after swiping right on Tinder: The app isn't 'just about hooking up'

Emily Wren Photography Jenny and Ben had custom Tinder cookies made for their big day

Mobile dating apps like Tinder and Hinge tend to be the focus of takedowns about hook up cultureand thedamaging turnthatmodern courtshiphas taken. The most recent example dropped into our laps earlier this month, when Vanity Fair contributing editor Nancy Jo Sales wrote an in-depth piece titled “Tinder and the Dawn of the ‘Dating Apocalypse.“

Sales explores what she calls the “all-day, every-day, hand held singles club” — a catastrophe caused by the collision of technology and casual relationships. Tinder labelled the Vanity Fair take as “one-sided” and “biased,” while New York Magazine’s Jesse Singal questioned the Vanity Fair’ article.

“Tinder super-users are an important slice of the population to study, yes, but they can’t be used as a stand-in for ‘millennials’ or ‘society’ or any other such broad categories,” Singal argues. “Where are the 20-somethings in committed relationships in Sales’ article?…Where are the men and women who find lifetime partners from these apps?”

Turns out, they’re right under our noses.

In early 2013, Jenny Shaab and Ben Marder were both novice Tinder users. They swiped right on each other’s profiles, signalling to the app that there was mutual interest. Just over a year and a half later, they were married. (An editor at Tech Insider attended their wedding.)