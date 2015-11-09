Here's why marriage will be completely different in the future

It’s been 10 years since the release of Neil Strauss’ bestselling book “The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists.” Now the author has a new book called “The Truth: An Uncomfortable Book About Relationships.”

Strauss stopped by Business Insider to talk about how the concept of marriage has changed over time, which means it will undoubtedly change again.

