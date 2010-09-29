Marriage Rate Hits All-Time Low As Americans Put Jobs Before Love

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Another casualty of the Great Recession could be marriage.Census data shows the lowest rate of marriage since they began tracking the data over 100 years ago, according to the AP. Just 52 per cent of adult Americans said they were married in 2010, compared to 57 per cent in 2000.



Experts say people are skipping marriage to afford greater flexibility in job hunts. Likewise, people are moving in together for economic reasons — and skipping the traditional step of marriage.

This also has to do with social reasons, like the century-long rise of divorce. Now check out the 15 jobs where you’re most likely to get a divorce >

