Watch A Bunch Of Guys Propose While Wearing Google Glass

For Valentine’s Day, Google created a video of marriage proposals that have been captured via Glass.

“The beauty of Glass is that it allows us to capture important moments both big and small,” Google writes of the clip. “It’s not about technology, it’s about the people who use it.

“Congrats to all our betrothed Explorers in this film.”

Here’s what a marriage proposal is like when it’s captured and relived through Google Glass, (via courtesy of Recode’s Jason Del Rey).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

