Here Are All The Situations In Which You Need A Prenup

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Ani Mason, a New York-based divorce lawyer and mediator, recently noticed more clients were asking her to prepare prenuptial agreements. As more people marry later in life, the benefits of having a prenup are clear. Crafting an agreement that speaks specifically to your situation allows a couple to flesh out each individual's expectations about how they will manage their finances in the future. It also defines how pre-existing assets will be treated. If you are already married, but haven't drafted your own prenup, state law already defines the terms of your economic partnership.

