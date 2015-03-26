Marrakesh, Morocco, was just named the most popular travel destination in the world

TripAdvisor recently released a list of the most popular travel destinations in the world, based on millions of user reviews, and Marrakesh, Morocco, took the No. 1 spot on the list.

This is the first time that the Moroccan city has topped the list, but it’s been gaining popularity as a tourist destination with Britons and Europeans over the last several years.

With its bustling souks, flavorful food, and famously welcoming hospitality, it’s no wonder that tourists are starting to take note of Marrakesh.

Colourful spices are stacked high. Shoes are displayed like pieces of art. As is the El Bahia Palace. Though the city is constantly bustling, it's easy to find calm moments. The Koutoubia Mosque feels like a peaceful respite from the chaos of the souks.

