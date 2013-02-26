A Texas Wide Receiver Was .03 Seconds Away From Fastest 40-Yard Dash In NFL Combine History

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin wanted to break Chris Johnson’s NFL combine record of 4.24 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Instead he will have to settle for having the second fastest time ever (4.27 seconds).



At first, Goodwin’s unofficial time was the same as West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Martin. However, in the video below, you can see during the replay that Goodwin actually beat Martin by a few inches.

Goodwin is no stranger to running fast. He was a member of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team and finished tenth in the long jump at this past summer’s Olympics. Here is the video (via the NFL Network)…



