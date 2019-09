Alabama returner Marquis Maze put away Arkansas today with an amazing punt return touchdown.



Maze looked to be surrounded by Razorback players at three different points. But he got out of them all en route to a 83-yard score.

Alabama won 38-14

Here’s the video:

