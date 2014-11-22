How A 20-Year-Old College Student Became 'The Best Technology Reviewer On The Planet'

Marques Brownlee is a 20-year-old college student who’s been hailed “the best technology reviewer on the planet right now” by former Google VP Vic Gundotra. With nearly 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Brownlee has become a supremely influential personality in the tech and gadget space. He tells us how he got to where he is at such a young age.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.