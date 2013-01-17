Legendary NYC Nightclub Marquee Is Back — And It Already Hosted The 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Wrap Party

After a yearlong, multi-million-dollar renovation, the red velvet ropes will once again hold back the lines outside famed New York City nightclub Marquee.



The West Chelsea hotspot is scheduled to open to the public Friday with a performance by techno DJ Dubfire.

The revamped space will be better-equipped for A-list DJs and musical acts, with fewer tables and a bigger dance floor. And designer Josh Held gave it an industrial-style makeover, covering the walls in recycled leather belts and using welded rebar for the handrails.

Marquee officially opens this weekend, but guests at the wrap party for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” got a sneak peek when they partied there Saturday.

Check out some pictures of the party — and the new space — below:

Photo: Courtesy of Marquee

Photo: Courtesy of Marquee

Photo: Courtesy of Marquee

