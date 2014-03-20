Two Of NYC's Hottest Clubs Have Come Up With A Completely Different Game To Play With DJs

In the world of New York City nightlife, the cardinal, absolute worse, number one sin is to be boring. Never do it.

It with that knowledge that the party minds over at Strategic Group (specifically partner Jonathan Schwartz) have decided to introduce a game. It’s called The Swap.

Four DJs — Size Records artists AN21, Max Vangeli, Third Party and Qulinez — will switch off between two clubs, Marquee and LAVO, over one night. With one ticket, revelers will have the opportunity to experience these DJs in completely different vibes.

And as you know, vibe is everything.

Marquee is a massive multi-floor playground/warehouse with 28 foot ceilings. LAVO, on the other hand is also a killer dinner (and wild brunch) spot with intimate underground dance floor.

Both will have your LED lights, your bottles, your models, your general debauchery.

It’s just that for one night, you can switch off between the two whenever, however you want.

It all goes down on April 19th. Here are the set times:

LAVO · 12am-1am: Third Party · 1am-2am: AN21 · 2am-3am: Qulinez · 3am-4am: Max Vangeli Marquee New York · 12am-1am: Qulinez · 1am-2am: Max Vangeli · 2am-3am: Third Party · 3am-4am: AN21

Tickets will be available starting March 19, 2014 on MarqueeNY.com and LavoNY.com starting at $US30. Marquee New York is located at 289 10th Avenue and LAVO Nightclub is located at 39 E 58th Street.

And check out the flyer below:

