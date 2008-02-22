Apple's Newest Mystery Show Isn't A Mystery

So that whole Linkin Park super-secret NY Apple event? That turned out to be a letdown – just a mini-concert at the Soho Apple store.



But a tipster (OK – Crain’s) tells us about yet another band with big Apple/NYC plans. Maroon 5, we’re told (OK – we read) will be playing at the very same store this Sunday, at 7pm.

But certainly there must be more to this than just a once-popular band playing an (admittedly high-profile) retail outlet. Our guess: Steve Jobs might be unveiling a new version of the Macbook Air that has a an iPhone-like touch interface in place of a keyboard. Or maybe new ear buds that can tell what song you’re thinking about, then automatically download it. Since it is music related, it is probably closer to the latter, not the former.

No? You’ve got a better idea of what El Jobs will unveil at his super-secret Sunday night concert? Let us know in comments below.

