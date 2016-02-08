An obscure outdoor brand blew its entire ad budget on one of the weirdest Super Bowl commercials we've seen

YouTube Marmot’s Super Bowl ad featured a budding romance between man and marmot.

Outdoor brand Marmot splurged on a Super Bowl ad this year.

The result was a bizarre — but oddly adorable — ad that had tons of people talking.

The commercial featured a man and a marmot (an oversized squirrel) doing a variety of activities such as camping, hiking, and making snow angels.

At the end, the man goes in for a kiss and gets rejected by the marmot.

Mark Martin, president of California-based Marmot, told the local Fox 2 station that the company spent an entire year’s ad budget on the commercial.

“Whether people will remember our ad in the long run, I think so. I think it will stand out and be distinctive,” he said.

Marmot sells outdoor clothing and is a competitor to North Face and Patagonia.

Here’s the ad:

