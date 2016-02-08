An obscure outdoor brand blew its entire ad budget on one of the weirdest Super Bowl commercials we've seen

Outdoor brand Marmot splurged on a Super Bowl ad this year.
The result was a bizarre — but oddly adorable — ad that had tons of people talking.
The commercial featured a man and a marmot (an oversized squirrel) doing a variety of activities such as camping, hiking, and making snow angels.
At the end, the man goes in for a kiss and gets rejected by the marmot.
Mark Martin, president of California-based Marmot, told the local Fox 2 station that the company spent an entire year’s ad budget on the commercial.
“Whether people will remember our ad in the long run, I think so. I think it will stand out and be distinctive,” he said.
Marmot sells outdoor clothing and is a competitor to North Face and Patagonia.
Here’s the ad:
