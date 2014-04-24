Tour The Insanely Luxurious Resort Opening On Marlon Brando's Private Island

Soon, you’ll be able to stay on Marlon Brando’s private island.
A new insanely luxurious resort, aptly-named The Brando, will open in July on the atoll of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia. Tetiaroa is made up of 12 smaller islands (called motus), with the resort located on Onetahi, the island historically known as a retreat for Tahitian royalty.
Legendary actor Marlon Brando, who bought the island in 1967, was dedicated to its welfare for over 30 years.
Today, the resort states, “Our mission is to provide one of the most luxurious, authentic and enriching travel experiences available anywhere in the world in an environmentally sensitive, sustainable and culturally rich manner.”
Following in its namesake’s sustainability efforts, The Brando plans to use local materials in its construction and renewable energies such as solar energy and coconut oil. They’re even implementing a deep seawater air-conditioning system.
But the eco-friendly resort doesn’t come cheap. Its “soft opening” rate from July to September for a one-bedroom villa is close to $US2,500 per night per person. After those beginning months, the price jumps up to $US4,142 per person. That means that a three-night minimum stay in their three-bedroom villa would cost a mind boggling $US37,279. For one person.
But maybe Marlon can convince you it’s worth it: “My mind is always soothed when I imagine myself sitting on my South Sea island at night.” There you have it.
The resort sits on a motus surrounding a three-mile wide lagoon. The whole property is privately owned and available exclusively to the resort's guests and visiting researchers. The only access is by a 20-minute private flight from Tahiti.
One of the key missions of the resort is protecting and preserving the habitat and local wildlife. They even established a scientific research station dedicated to preservation issues.
The atoll also has a rich history. It served as a summer residence for the former Tahitian royalty, where the young chiefs competed in archery tournaments while the princesses would pamper themselves under the shade of the coconut trees.
Plus, Marlon Brando lived there. The movie star first came to Tetiaroa while shooting the 1962 film Mutiny on the Bounty, and he bought it in 1967. He even met his third wife, Tarita, in Tetiaroa.
Now, a new kind of royalty is moving in. The Brando's all-inclusive resort features 35 secluded villas.
The one-bedroom villas are a spacious 1,033 square feet, while three bedroom villas are upwards of 2,648 square feet.
Living rooms inside the two-bedroom villas include a six-person private dining area, a kitchen, and a wide entryway onto a large, two-tiered deck.
The living room opens up directly to the backyard. They say they have designed each villa to 'feel as though indoors and outdoors have merged together.'
Aside from each villa having its own plunge pool, the all-inclusive amenities include 24-hour room service, a daily excursion and spa treatment, laundry service, and access to bicycles, canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards.
And use their personal bicycles for exploring the paths around the island or riding to picnic on a different beach.
Tetiaroa is known as a sanctuary for birds and marine life. Guests can snorkel or dive with tropical fish.
Or enjoy a guided marine, bird, or cultural tour provided by the resort. Another excursion? Stargazing with a naturalist.
