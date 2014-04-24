Tour The Insanely Luxurious Resort Opening On Marlon Brando's Private Island

Soon, you’ll be able to stay on Marlon Brando’s private island.

A new insanely luxurious resort, aptly-named The Brando, will open in July on the atoll of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia. Tetiaroa is made up of 12 smaller islands (called motus), with the resort located on Onetahi, the island historically known as a retreat for Tahitian royalty.

Legendary actor Marlon Brando, who bought the island in 1967, was dedicated to its welfare for over 30 years.

Today, the resort states, “Our mission is to provide one of the most luxurious, authentic and enriching travel experiences available anywhere in the world in an environmentally sensitive, sustainable and culturally rich manner.”

Following in its namesake’s sustainability efforts, The Brando plans to use local materials in its construction and renewable energies such as solar energy and coconut oil. They’re even implementing a deep seawater air-conditioning system.

But the eco-friendly resort doesn’t come cheap. Its “soft opening” rate from July to September for a one-bedroom villa is close to $US2,500 per night per person. After those beginning months, the price jumps up to $US4,142 per person. That means that a three-night minimum stay in their three-bedroom villa would cost a mind boggling $US37,279. For one person.

But maybe Marlon can convince you it’s worth it: “My mind is always soothed when I imagine myself sitting on my South Sea island at night.” There you have it.

