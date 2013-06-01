The Marlins Are On Pace To Be The Worst Team In Modern Baseball History

Through 54 games the Miami Marlins are now 13-41 and are already 19.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.



But that awful record only begins to tell the story of how bad the Marlins really are.

Consider this…

The Marlins are on pace to go 39-123. That would break the record for losses in a season, set by the 1962 New York Mets, an expansion team many consider the worst team ever.

No team since 1916 has had a winning percentage less than the Marlins current winning percentage of .241.

The Marlins have lost all these games despite the second-easiest schedule in baseball. Their opponents so far have had a combined winning percentage of .480. Only the White Sox have had an easier schedule (.477). The schedule is just going to get harder, which means wins may become fewer.

The Marlins are scoring just 2.7 runs per game and are on pace to score just 441 runs this season. That would be the worst offensive performance in a 162-game season. The 1968 White Sox scored 463 runs.

The Marlins players hitting third (Derek Dietrich) and fourth (Marcell Ozuna) were both in single-A at this point last year and were not considered top prospects.

And things are getting worse. The Marlins are 3-19 in their last 22 games.

The Marlins are averaging just 17,893 tickets distributed per game in the second season of their new ballpark. But considering how bad their team is, it is hard to blame the fans for staying home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.