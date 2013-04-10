Marlins Television Broadcast Includes Half-Naked Women Dancing For The Fans

One year after moving into a new stadium that will cost taxpayers $2.4 billion, the Miami Marlins cut their payroll by more than 60% by trading away several of their best players. But even though the fans will no longer be able to watch players like Jose Reyes, Mark Buehrle, or Josh Johnson, it was clear from opening night that the fans will still be able to see half-naked dancers putting on a show for the families in the stands and the kids at home watching on television.



The clip below was shown during the Marlins broadcast as they came back from commercial. And while the ladies are dancing for the patrons in The Clevelander, a bar at the park, it is apparent that the show can be seen from the regular seats as well, not to mention the thousands of homes tuned into the game.

And no matter what your own personal feelings are on the matter, there are families that don’t want their children seeing things like this and they should be able to watch a baseball game without it…

