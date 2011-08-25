PATHETIC: 347 Fans Attended The Florida Marlins Game Yesterday

The Florida Marlins and Cincinnati Reds played a doubleheader Wednesday in Miami’s Sun Life Stadium.



That was news to Marlins fans.

Roughly 347 attended game one, according to an unofficial head count.

This included one lucky fan who caught three foul balls — in the first three innings!

Evan Marlins manager Jack McKeon didn’t want to be there. He was ejected in the third inning, and missed an exciting finish.

Tied 3-3 in the eight inning, his Marlins scored three runs in the bottom frame to take the lead. The team barely held on, allowing two runs in the ninth, for a 6-5 victory.

I’ve been told they eat dinner early in Florida. But this picture from the game is astonishing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.