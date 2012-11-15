SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: This Is Not The First Time The Marlins Gutted Their Payroll

The Marlins opened the 2012 season with a $118.1 million payroll, by far the largest in the history of the franchise. But after trading several high-priced players in the last few months, including a mega-deal with the Blue Jays yesterday, their 2013 payroll is now projected to be approximately $35 million according to BaseballProspectus.com.



Assuming they don’t trade any more players or add any high-priced players via free agency, that would be a drop in payroll of ~70%. But as we can see below, sudden drops in payroll are nothing new for the Marlins, who have cut payroll at least 30% in five of the last 16 seasons.

In other words, it is just the Marlins being the Marlins…

Data via USAToday.com. 2013 data is estimated.



