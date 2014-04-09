A Marlins Fan Had His Lost Wallet Returned With A Note And An Extra $US20

Monday night Major League Baseball’s Fan Cave tweeted a picture of a note and a wallet. The handwritten note is from a Marlins fan who found Cristhian’s wallet at the Marlins last baseball game. The anonymous fan wanted to return the wallet to Cristhian and added $US20 to show the “world is a great place.”

The letter also requests that Cristhian to “do something nice for someone else.”

.@Marlins fan has wallet returned w/ special note & $US20 inside after losing it on #OpeningDay: http://t.co/SOGYsKkzJo pic.twitter.com/ww6IeUupwY

— MLB Fan Cave (@MLBFanCave) April 8, 2014

The letter:

Cristhian:

I found this at the game last night and wanted to make sure you got it back. I added $US20 to it so you know the world is a great place.

Do me a favour and when you get the chance, do something nice for someone else. Hope you enjoyed the game last night.

Go Marlins!!

