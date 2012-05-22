A Miami Marlins Player Broke The Scoreboard With A Grand Slam Last Night

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is quickly becoming one of the most feared hitters in the National League, and last night he smacked a huge grand slam off the Rockies’ Jamie Moyer.



The ball traveled 438 feet and smashed into the scoreboard, knocking out a section of lights upon impact. The new scoreboard at Marlins Park took fifteen minutes to reset itself, but no permanent damage was done.

The grand slam was Stanton’s second in the past 10 days—he hit a walk-off grand slam May 13 to vanquish the Mets, 8-4.

Video via MLB.com:



Here’s what the broken scoreboard looked like:

Photo: twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.