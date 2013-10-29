'No Woman, No Drive' Viral Video Evokes Bob Marley To Mock Saudi Government

This weekend, women in Saudi Arabia

held an organised protestagainst the longstanding bans that bar women from driving. In support of that protest, a Saudi comedian, Hisham Fagheeh,

created a satirical videothat addresses the injustice.

And it’s gone absolutely viral, garnering more than 3.5 million hits in just two days.

Describing himself as an artist and a social activist, he says in the video’s intro: “I don’t really listen to music, but while studying in the U.S., I heard this song by this Jamaican guy that caught my attention. I decided to do my own rendition, with lyrics relevant to my culture.”

Of course, the song by the Jamaican guy is Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” and as one of the most iconic social awareness songs of all time, it’s a fitting choice.

Fagheeh bends the classic lyrics to match the plight of women in Saudi Arabia. It’s not just a biting and progressive satire that lends support to an important movement. It’s really catchy.

“Say I remember when you used to sit in the family car, but backseat.”

“Ova-Ovaries are safe and well, so you can make lots of babies.”

“Hey little sister, don’t touch that wheel. No woman, no drive.”

Take a listen:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.