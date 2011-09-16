GOLDMAN: We Could Be Due For Another "Marlboro Friday"

Photo: www.flickr.com

Marlboro Friday occurred on April 2, 1993, when Philip Morris announced a 20% price cut to their Marlboro cigarettes and company shares plunged 26%.Nine years later, in 2002, there was similar carnage when Philip Morris USA raised discounting levels.



Nine years later there are signs of another price cut, according to a note from Goldman Sachs.

Our increased caution is based on three factors:

(1) Overall industry-wide price growth is decelerating in the retail data, with flattish price/pack trends in recent months vs. +4-5% a year ago. Some of this is due to a negative mix, but absolute price points have not moved up much in recent months (MO’s price/pack is up 0.6% since June).

(2) A weak macro backdrop is leading to down-trading to cheaper brands as the discount segment has seen 110 bp of share growth since Aug 2010.

(3) Marlboro’s market share has been on a downward trajectory over the past few quarters.

Despite the renewed caution, Goldman is keeping a neutral rating on Altria, which owns Philip Morris’ U.S. operations. The investment bank has a higher outlook for Philip Morris International and Lorillard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.