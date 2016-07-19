'Chills': Blind singer gives viewers 'goosebumps' with rendition of US national anthem

Oliver Darcy

Blind singer Marlana VanHoose opened the first night of the Republican National Convention with a stirring rendition of the national anthem.

VanHoose, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 2, succeeded in giving many viewers “chills” and “goosebumps” when she belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“What a beautiful national anthem by Marlana VanHoose,” tweeted ESPN reporter Jane Slater. “Chills.”

“Wow. Great rendition of our national anthem,” echoed conservative pundit Matt Lewis.

Others chimed in:

 

