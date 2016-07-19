'Chills': Blind singer gives viewers 'goosebumps' with rendition of US national anthem

Blind singer Marlana VanHoose opened the first night of the Republican National Convention with a stirring rendition of the national anthem.
VanHoose, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 2, succeeded in giving many viewers “chills” and “goosebumps” when she belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“What a beautiful national anthem by Marlana VanHoose,” tweeted ESPN reporter Jane Slater. “Chills.”
“Wow. Great rendition of our national anthem,” echoed conservative pundit Matt Lewis.
Singer Marlana VanHoose performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the #GOPConvention https://t.co/W7SmQ1EafS #RNCinCLE https://t.co/rrfDT8RRE5
— CNN (@CNN) July 19, 2016
Others chimed in:
That was a solid national anthem.
— Fetty Pendergrass (@vikkie) July 18, 2016
Girl who sang national anthem had some pipes. #RNCinCLE
— (((Ben Geier (@ben_geier) July 18, 2016
Wow. The young lady who sang the National Anthem blew the roof off this place. That was amazing. #RNCinCLE
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 18, 2016
What an amazing version of our National Anthem! well done, Marlana VanHoose, a Johnson County native and inspiring young woman #RNCinCLE
— Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) July 18, 2016
That young woman delivered one of the best renditions of the National Anthem I have heard. Brava.
— R.P. Forbes (@JeffersonsNotes) July 18, 2016
Once again, Marlana VanHoose slays the National Anthem #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/GKD5CNi5oR
— Mashable GIF (@mashablegif) July 18, 2016
Girl was amazing!!! I still get goosebumps hearing our National Anthem!!! #RNCinCLE #HomeOfTheBrave #RNC2016 #TrumpPence16
— Rodney L. Tahe (@RodneyTahe) July 18, 2016
I don’t care which side you are on, you can not deny how amazing #MarlanaVanHoose was singing the national anthem. #goosebumps. #RNC
— Anna Heins (@annah038) July 18, 2016
