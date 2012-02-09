Marky Mark And Mike Ditka Are Both Investing In A Pro-Football League In... India?

Photo: Elite Football League of India

American Football is coming to India with the first season of Elite Football League of India. And while the idea of a professional American football league in India is likely to be met with scepticism, the league has already landed some big-name investors.Owners in the EFLI include hall of fame player and coach Mike Ditka, as well as Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner, and rapper-turned-tighty-whitey-model-turned-actor Mark Wahlberg. And while they are certainly aspiring to build a successful business, the investors sound more interested in what the league can do for India’s underprivileged.



“I became a partner for two primary reasons,” says Warner. “First, to expand the reach of what I believe is the greatest team sport in the world…Second, I believe the success of EFLI will present us with some amazing opportunities to impact their communities from a charitable perspective. I believe we will be able to use the great game of football to truly impact the people of India, both on and off the field, and help many to improve on their quality of life.”

Wahlberg echoed those sentiments. “When I learned of the premise and passion behind the foundation, there was no question that I would commit to the cause,” says Wahlberg. “The EFLI is changing the lives of countless numbers of India’s poor and underprivileged. I anxiously look forward to the inaugural 2012 season.”

The EFLI is a 10-team league that will begin play later this year.

