Oklahoma Congressman: 'God bless Isreal'

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) had a rather unique reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress on Tuesday.

After Netanyahu’s address was over, Mullin tweeted a misspelled message of support.

“God bless Isreal,” the tweet said.

A spokesperson for Mullin’s office told Business Insider a staff member posted the tweet.

“It’s clearly a mistake but it will be corrected,” they said.

The tweet stayed up for more than an hour and was deleted shortly after Business Insider reached out to the Congressman.

View the original tweet below:

