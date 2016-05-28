HOWARD MARKS: No one in government has any idea how to fix the economy

It’s election season, and that means we’re hearing a lot about how to fix the economy.

It can almost seem as if the government is banging its head against the wall making more and more adjustments, only to see the economy stay in slow-growth mode.

Howard Marks, cofounder of Oaktree Capital Group, ran through all of the attempts or promises from politicians and institutions in his latest investment memo.

He found the proposals to be wanting, mostly due to their short-term nature, rather than an attempt to adjust the economy long-term.

“Most ordinary citizens don’t have what it takes to figure out what is and isn’t economically feasible,” Marks wrote. “Since we’re in the midst of election season, with promises of cures for our economic woes being thrown around, this seems like a particularly appropriate time to explore what can and can’t be achieved within the laws of economics.”

“It’s my goal here to point out how some of the things that central banks and governments try to do — and election candidates promise to do — fly in the face of those laws,” he added.

Marks ran through eight current policies and proposals set forth by the government and their failures to adhere to the basics of economics. They were:

While Marks does not offer any policy solutions of his own, it is abundantly clear that his view of the government’s current policies and mot politicians proposals is dim.

Read the full memo at Oaktree’s site»

