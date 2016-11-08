Uncertainty for Marks & Spencer staff as 30 shops face the axe

Marks & Spencer is refusing to comment on possible job losses resulting from the planned closure of 30 stores across the UK over the next 5 years.

The retailer announced a major strategic overhaul alongside its second quarter results on Tuesday, with plans to close 53 international stores and 30 UK clothing stores.

Marks & Spencer makes clear in its announcement that 2,100 jobs are at risk from the international store closures. But a spokesperson for the retailer wouldn’t comment on any possible job losses resulting from the UK store closures when contacted by Business Insider, nor would they rule out potential redundancies.

The spokesperson said plans had not yet been finalised as to which stores would be closed and said staff at affected branches would be told when a decision was reached. They added that any affected staff would be given the opportunity to move jobs within the organisation.

The spokesperson also highlighted Marks & Spencer’s plans to open 200 new food stores by the end of 2019, which will lead to a net increase in the number of M&S stores across the country and offer “greater employment opportunities for employees.”

However, it is not clear whether these stores will be in the same locations as branches that will be closed and whether they will employ the same number of people as the 30 clothing stores.

