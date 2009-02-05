Markopolos: I Plan To Announce Another Ponzi Tomorrow (CLIP)

Exciting. Here’s a clip of Markopolos’ response to a question about whether there are more mini or medium-sized Madoffs left out there. His answer:



“There is, I plan on turning in at least another $1 billion, if not bigger, mini-Madoff to the SEC Inspector general tomorrow. I hope they actually listen to me“

Who is it? Any guesses? We’re dying to know!

Our favourite part of this clip, is watching Erin Burnett and Mark Haines who are clearly not interested in the testimony. Haines is reading the paper, Burnett is is clacking away on her laptop.



Follow the whole testimony here.

