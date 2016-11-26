The services sector got a surge of new work orders in November

The US services sector continued to expand in November, and new work orders for companies rose at the fastest pace in a year, according to Markit Economics.

The firm’s purchasing manager’s index, based on initial results of a monthly survey, was 54.7, slipping from 54.8 in October.

Any reading above 50 indicates that the largest sector of the US economy remains in expansion.

Some firms said that with the election finally over, their clients became more willing to spend again. Other strong economic data released earlier this week, including Markit’s manufacturing-sector report, reflected more willingness to spend now that the election is done with.

“The November PMI surveys provide the first snapshot of US business conditions in the wake of the surprise election result, and show a reassuring picture of sustained solid economic expansion and hiring,” said Chris Williamson, Markit’s chief business economist, in the release.

Costs for service providers rose at a slightly slower pace; last month, they said that average cost burdens rose at the strongest pace for 15 months.

