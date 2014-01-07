Markit's PMI Survey Indicates A Minor Slowdown In The American Services Sector In December

Markit Subcomponents of Markit’s U.S. services PMI.

The final results of Markit’s monthly U.S. services Purchasing Managers Index survey were indicative of a minor slowdown in the American services sector in December, as the report’s headline index fell to 55.7 from November’s 55.9 reading.

Preliminary results of the survey, released in mid-December, estimated that the index would improve to 56.0.

The employment subcomponent rose to 55.2 from November’s 52.4 reading, suggesting an acceleration in hiring in services industries last month.

The table shows subcomponents of the index.

Click here for the full release »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.