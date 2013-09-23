AMERICAN MANUFACTURING UNEXPECTEDLY DECELERATES

Markit’s U.S. flash manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 52.8 from August’s 53.1 reading. Economists were looking for a rise to 54.0.

Any figure above 50 indicates expansion, so the September number suggests that the pace of growth in American manufacturing is decelerating this month.

The output sub-index rose to 55.3 from 52.5, but the new orders sub-index fell to 52.7 from 55.7.

A full breakdown of the sub-indices is at right.

We will have the full release here momentarily.

