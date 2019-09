This morning, Markit published its first U.S. Flash Manufacturing report, and the number came in pretty strong at 54. This compared to China’s drop to 48.7.



Markit released a great chart showing the Eurozone, China, and US flash PMIs. It’s a great snapshot of the global economy, have a look:

Photo: Markit, HSBC

