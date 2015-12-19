Here comes Markit flash services PMI...

Markit Economics will release its reading on the US services sector at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the flash services PMI for December was 55.9, versus 56.1 prior.

The previous report for November showed that employment, new business, and output all rose at a faster pace in November.

The new report would give us a better look at how the services sector, which makes an outsized contribution to the economy compared to manufacturing, fared in the 4th quarter.

Refresh this page for updates.

