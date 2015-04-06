Here comes Markit services PMI ...

The latest reading on service sector PMI from Markit Economics is set for release at 9:45 am ET.

Expectations are for the reading to come in at 58.6, unchanged from the flash reading earlier this month.

The latest reading from Markit comes on the backdrop of a March jobs report that missed expectations as a number of signals from the US economy this winter have seriously disappointed.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

