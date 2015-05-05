Here comes services PMI ...

The April report on service sector activity from Markit Economics is set for release at 9:45 am ET.

Expectations are for the reading to come in at 57.8, unchanged from the flash reading, and indicating expansion in the economy’s service sector.

This report follows trade deficit data released earlier on Tuesday which indicated that the US economy may have actually shrank in the first quarter.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.