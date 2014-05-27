PRIVATE SECTOR OUTPUT HITS FOUR-YEAR HIGH

Private sector output grew at the fastest rate in four years, Markit Economics said Tuesday.

The broader reading of U.S. service activity hit a two-year high in May.

“The survey should help alleviate concerns that the first quarter slowdown reflected underlying sluggishness in the US economy,” Markit’s Tim Moore said in a release.

At 58.6, private sector output registered its highest reading since April 2010. The chart shows how we’re near a post-recession high.

Volumes of new work rose at the steepest pace since February 2011, signal-ling a marked rebound in new business momentum from the 18-month low registered in March, Markit said.

Full release »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.