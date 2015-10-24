Here comes Markit manufacturing PMI ...

The preliminary Markit US manufacturing PMI reading for October is set for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the purchasing manager’s index was 52.7, compared to 53.1 prior.

The sector is in the midst of a recession. Regional readings on manufacturing earlier this month indicated contractions, as the industry copes with the impact of the strong dollar, and high inventories.

The expectation for Markit’s reading, however, would leave the national situation in expansionary territory, since it’s above 50.

We’ll be back with all the details once the report crosses.

