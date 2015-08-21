Here comes Markit manufacturing PMI ...

The latest reading of US manufacturing activity from Markit Economics is set for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists estiamte a Purchasing Manager’s Index reading of 53.8 in August, unchanged from the prior period.

The manufacturing data out this week has been mixed. The Empire State manufacturing survey index fell to the lowest level since 2009, and the Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index was stronger than expected.

We’ll be back with the latest once the report is out.

