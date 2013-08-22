AMERICAN MANUFACTURING ACCELERATING AT FASTEST PACE IN 5 MONTHS

Markit’s flash U.S. manufacturing PMI report is out.

The headline index rose to 53.9 from last month’s 53.7 reading, below analysts’ estimates for a bigger gain to 54.2.

Nonetheless, the increase in the index signals the pace of expansion in American manufacturing is accelerating in August.

The output sub-index fell to 53.4 from last month’s 54.8 reading, but the new orders sub-index increased to 56.5 from 55.5.

The employment sub-index also ticked up to 53.2 from 52.0.

The table at right shows a full breakdown of the sub-indices.

Click here for the full release »



