Here comes Markit manufacturing PMI ...

Markit Economics will publish its preliminary reading on the manufacturing sector during June at 9:45 a.m ET.

Economists forecast that the purchasing manager’s index (PMI) rose to 50.9 from a final May reading of 50.7, according to Bloomberg.

Markit’s report last month showed that output fell for the first time since September 2009, while new orders rose at the slowest pace this year amid weak client demand.

We'll have the latest once the data cross, so refresh this page for updates.

