Here comes flash services PMI ...

The latest flash reading on service sector activity from Markit Economics will drop at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Economists are expecting the index to slip to 58.2 from 59.2 in March.
Last month, it beat expectations for a reading of 58.6.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross…
