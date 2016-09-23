Here comes Markit manufacturing PMI...

The latest Markit flash manufacturing PMI will cross the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the index — a preliminary reading — dipped slightly to 51.9 for September.

Last month, the final index came in at 52, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 52.1, and below July’s reading of 52.9.

Refresh this page for updates at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.