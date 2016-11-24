Here comes Markit manufacturing PMI...

The Markit flash reading of the US manufacturing sector for the month of November is expected to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) is projected to come in at 53.4 by economists, the same number as October.

This is in expansion territory after the reading had dipped below 50 and into contraction earlier in 2016.

The survey will be the first to have gathered data following the US presidential election.

We’ll have the number as it crosses, so refresh the page for updates.

