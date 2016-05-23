Here comes Markit manufacturing PMI ...

A preliminary reading of US manufacturing activity during May will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that Markit’s flash Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) was 51, according to Bloomberg.

The final April print of 50.8 marked the weakest improvement since the series began in September 2009. Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said it dimmed hopes that weakness in the first quarter was temporary.

Regional manufacturing readings from New York and Philadelphia released last week, which were weaker than forecast, suggested that the sector’s recovery is unravelling at a slower-than-expected pace.

We’ll have the latest from Markit when the data cross, so refresh this page for updates.

