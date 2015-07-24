Here comes flash PMI ...

Thomson Reuters A Boeing 737 aircraft is seen during the manufacturing process at Boeing’s 737 aeroplane factory in Renton, Washington

The latest flash reading of manufacturing activity from Markit Economics will cross at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate a reading of 53.6 for July, unchanged from June, according to Bloomberg.

In a note previewing the data, UBS’s Kevin Cummins wrote: “Early signals of July manufacturing activity have been soft, with weakness in the Philadelphia and New York Fed surveys. Since the start of the year, the Markit PMI has been consistently stronger than the manufacturing ISM index (along with most regional factory surveys) and has overstated the trend in manufacturing output growth.”

We’ll be back with all the details once the numbers cross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.