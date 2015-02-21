Here comes flash PMI ...

The flash reading on manufacturing activity in the US is set for release from Markit Economics at 9:45 am ET.

Expectations are for the index to show activity is still expanding, with the index expected to measure a 53.6, down from 53.9 in January.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.