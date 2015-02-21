Here comes flash PMI ...

Myles Udland
Electric phosphate smelting furnace factory workerWikimedia Commons

The flash reading on manufacturing activity in the US is set for release from Markit Economics at 9:45 am ET.

Expectations are for the index to show activity is still expanding, with the index expected to measure a 53.6, down from 53.9 in January.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.